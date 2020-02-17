Should reveal new selectors by first week of March, says Madan Lal

Today at 4:36 PM
Newly appointed CAC member Madan Lal believes that the selection of two new selectors to replace M.S.K. Prasad and Gagan Khoda will be completed by the first week of March. As thing stand, the top contenders for the spot of chief selector are former internationals Agarkar and L Sivaramakrishnan.
After a long and controversial four years in office, chief selector MSK Prasad and selector Gagan Khoda left their position in late January, as their tenure drew to its end. The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Madan Lal, R.P. Singh and Sulakshana Naik have been assigned to pick their replacements.
Newly appointed member Lal shared that while there isn't any fixed date as to when the announcement of the two new selectors will be made, he expects the process to finish by March 1 or 2, i.e in the first week of the month.
"We have got the list, we will now shortlist the candidates. The three of us will tally after that and decide on who all to call for the final round of interviews. We should be out with the new selectors by March 1 or 2 before the boys return from the New Zealand tour. We have to finish this off as the new selectors need to sit down and pick the squad for the ODI series against South Africa which starts on March 12," Cricket Next quoted Lal as saying.
Two big names of Indian cricket, Ajit Agarkar and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan are expected to lock horns for the post of the chief selector. Going by the rule, the member of the selection committee with highest number of Tests will be heading it and if that is the case, then Agarkar (26 Test matches) will beat Sivaramakrishnan (9 Tests) to the post.
Meanwhile, the selectors who will continue are Sarandeep Singh, Devang Gandhi and Jatin Paranjpe.
