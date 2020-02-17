SA vs AUS | Kagiso Rabada and Faf du Plessis return for Australia T20s

Kagiso Rabada, the mainstay of South Africa's pace attack, and former captain Faf du Plessis have returned to the T20I side for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Australia. Anrich Nortje also returns to the squad with Reeza Hendricks, Beuran Hendricks and Sisanda Magala making way.

South Africa have announced their T20 squad, which includes their most feared fast bowler in Kagiso Rabada and former captain Faf du Plessis for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Australia. Temba Bavuma, who showed decent form against England in the T20Is, has been put in the bracket of the subject to fitness, as he is set to undergo scans after he left the field with a right hamstring injury against England.

South Africa failed to defend a target of 222 in the final T20I, which has led to Anrich Nortje’s inclusion, with the tearaway quick giving the bowling line up some much-needed velocity. Reeza Hendricks, Beuran Hendricks and Sisanda Magala, who were part of the squad for the T20Is against England, have been all left out from the squad.

"As a selection panel, we are happy with the team that we have finalised for the Australia tour. We are confident that the return of Kagiso (Rabada) and Anrich (Nortje) will provide the boost that the bowling unit needs in order to return to its dangerous ways and that the experience of Faf (du Plessis) will add an extra dimension to the batting unit's already fledgeling prowess," said Independent Selector Linda Zondi as quoted by Cricbuzz.

South Africa's top two set the tone strongly in all three matches in this series with stands of 92, 48 and 84 but South Africa lost the series to England by a 2-1 margin, with all games being close-fought encounters. The result meant England left South Africa with two out of the three trophies on offer and half of the third (the ODI cup was shared), providing high-class entertainment during a summer of rebuilding for the hosts.

"The T20 series may not have been won but it was really pleasing to see our batting unit play so well. They showed a lot of aggression, particularly upfront, in every match which set a good foundation for the rest of the line-up to follow. The very exciting bursts of cricket that we served up bode very well for the future, especially in the short term as we begin our hunt in earnest for the T20 World Cup squad,” he added.

South Africa will lock horns against Australia over three T20Is on February 21, 23 and 26. Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth and Cape Town will host the three matches respectively.

South Africa T20I Squad:Quinton de Kock (c/wk), Temba Bavuma (subject to fitness) Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jon-Jon Smuts, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Dale Steyn, Heinrich Klaasen.