Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami's absence doesn't hurt our chances, feels Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur feels that she has the side which can go all the way and missing experienced players like Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami does not hurt their chances in the upcoming Women's T20 World cup. The former is well aware of what a long run in an ICC tournament can do for her country.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur will have his work cut out when she will lead the young T20 side for the ICC Women’s World Cup in Australia. For the very first time, she won’t be having the luxury of picking the brains of the senior teammates in Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami. The vacuum left by both the legends will not be easy to fill but the former feels she has the side to go all the way and believes the young side has grown substantially to be a top contender for the cup.

Last year, Mithali Raj hung up her boots while Goswami previously played in the format before the 2018 edition. The average age of India’s squad is 22.8 with the skipper being the most seasoned campaigner.

"We already miss the experience they share with us, but these young girls and showing their talent and ability. In the last two years. I've gone from being the youngest one to one of the oldest in the team," Harmanpreet said as quoted by cricket next.

The team showed glimpses of talent and promise when they exceeded expectations and reached the Tri-series finals in Australia. The top four of the batting line up looks settled while the Achilles heels have been their middle order. With Smriti Mandhana taking care of the top order which comprises young batters like Shefali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues, Kaur has little to worry when it comes to runs on the board.

"They (her teammates) never show us that they're young, they can always do what we expect of them. The team is looking in really good shape and showing what they can do with extra responsibility. Our team is growing day by day, everyone is looking so positive.”

The women's team became the cynosure of all eyes when they reached the finals of the 2017 cricket world cup but failed to clinch their maiden ICC trophy. But their overseas wins have them one of the favourites to win the T20 world cup 2020. The skipper admitted that it will be history if they win their first-ever ICC event but at the same time, it will be interesting to see how the Indian women handle the pressure. The latter knows what a long run in an ICC tournament can do for her country.

"It's going to be very big if we win, I was very surprised at all the reaction from 2017. My parents didn't tell me, they didn't want us to feel the pressure. If we win, it's going to be very big for us. We will try to give our best," she added.

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup will open with a mouth-watering clash between India and defending champions and hosts Australia in Adelaide on February 21.