Reports | KL Rahul to miss Ranji quarter-final against Jammu and Kashmir

In-form Indian batsman KL Rahul will reportedly not take the field when Karnataka lock horns with Jammu and Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final on February 20 in Jammu. The 27-year-old is expected to miss the encounter and instead train at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.

The wicket-keeper had a phenomenal time with the bat in the recently concluded series against New Zealand away from home. Rahul showed plenty of promise during the white-ball contests but was not picked for the Test series against the same opposition, with the management preferring both Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw over him.

Manish Pandey, who led Karnataka in their successful Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaigns this season, is also expected to be a part of the Karnataka squad. Karun Nair, however, is still expected to lead the team despite the presence of the 30-year-old.

Karnataka, who finished 3rd in the Elite Group A and B points table, will take on the toppers of the Elite Group C, Jammu and Kashmir, at the Gandhi Memorial Science College Ground in Jammu on Thursday, January 20.