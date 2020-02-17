Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | It all started with a dream, reveals Rashmi Ranjan Parida

Odisha Ranji coach Rashmi Ranjan Parida is a delighted man after the team qualified for the Quarter-finals and stated that it all began with a dream. Parida further added that it is a moment of pride for the team as they gear up to play arch-rival Bengal in the first Quarter-final in Cuttack.

It was a great season for the Subhranshu Senapati-led side as Odisha finished second in Group C (38 points) behind Jammu and Kashmir, which ended the group stage as table topper with 39 points. The cricket coach of the Odisha Ranji team, Rashmi Ranjan Parida expressed his happiness by saying that it all started with a dream for them and their aim was to progress to the Elite Group A & B. Parida further said that it's a moment of pride for the team as Odisha qualified for the quarter-finals following a draw against Jharkhand after three years.

"To be honest, it all started with a dream. Our aim was to progress to the Elite Group A & B and to achieve that we had to be among the top two. That was the aim that the boys had and finally we are there. It's a moment of pride and we are happy with our achievement. Having said that, our aim is to reach the semis and then the final. It is not an impossible task," Parida told Sportstar.

Odisha began its season with three straight wins against Chhattisgarh, Services, and Uttarakhand. The following games saw a draw against Tripura and then a stunning one-wicket away win against Haryana in Rohtak. Parida further said winning the first three games gave them the momentum.

"Winning the first three games gave us the momentum and we just rode on that wave. It was a massive boost and beating Haryana in Rohtak was very satisfying. We knew we had the arsenal to win games and pocket full points," Rashmi stated.

However, before bouncing back to beat Assam, Odisha suffered a four-wicket loss at home against Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing that Parida said, it's a long season and he knew they would suffer a loss here and there but we never allowed the momentum to slip away.

"It's a long season and I knew we would suffer a loss here and there and that's what happened. But we never allowed the momentum to slip away and came back strongly to record two back-to-back wins. It's been an incredible journey so far and credit goes to the entire team for putting up such commendable performance. There were individual flashes of brilliance but overall it's a team effort," he said.

He then further applauded top-order batsman Debasish Samantray who slammed a brilliant match-winning 195 against Services and Rajesh Mohanty picked a six-for against Chhattisgarh saying having those players led to balance and overall composition was perfect this season.

"Debasish is a fine player and he is the fulcrum in the batting department. Having said that, the likes of Govind Poddar and Biplab Samantray have come good and the middle-order has made some vital contributions, Subhranshu coming into form is a bonus. In the bowling department, Basant has spearheaded the attack and he is the reason behind the success of Rajesh. Basant has been around for a long time and he guides the youngsters and tells them how to bowl in crunch situations. It's a pleasure to have seniors like Basant, Biplab and Govind in the team and it lends the balance. Overall the composition was perfect this season," said Rashmi.