IPL 2020 | Spin consultant role for RR is challenging, admits Ish Sodhi

Ahead of the 2020 edition of the IPL, Ish Sodhi has revealed that the role of spin consultant for RR is a challenging job, having been a feature of the franchise in the past. Sodhi has further revealed the tips that he had got from Shane Warne during his time with the Royals across two seasons.

New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi is all set to begin his new role as spin consultant for the Rajasthan Royals come this summer. The 27-year-old leggie has played a total of eight matches across two seasons for the franchise, where he has picked nine wickets in total. While in 2018 the leggie picked only five wickets across six matches, he improved his record with three in two games the next year for the Royals. Following his stint as a player in the IPL, the leggie returns back to Jaipur, this time as a consultant.

"It's a challenging role and the one that I am looking forward to. My main role will be that of spin consultant and devise plans for the spinners. Try and give them advice about some of the overseas players they haven't played before," Sodhi spoke about his role, reported Times of India.

The 27-year-old also revealed the advice that Australian legend Shane Warne had given during his days as a player for the Royals. Sodhi revealed that the Australian asked him to stay calm and have a more relaxed approach before he releases the ball. The Australian added that it would help the Kiwi spinner create a nice base and allow more spin from that angle.

"The biggest thing he told me was to stay calm and relaxed as I approached the crease so that I could create a nice base and spin the ball from there," he recalled.

Sodhi also added that in T20 cricket, many bowlers do the mistake of bowling fast, which does not work in their favour. He added that having a more steady and calm approach will help the spinners to get more spin on the ball and off the pitch.

"In T20 cricket, you can lose that as you try to bowl fast. Most of the time, you don't have a base to go up and over the ball a number of times. (Will be) trying to use those old tips that I got from him," he said.