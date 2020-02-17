IPL 2020 | Rajasthan Royals to attend venue hearing on February 20

Despite the schedule being announced, IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals have still not confirmed their venues for the home games in this edition of the tournament, with the conflict going to the court next Thursday. The official fixtures confirmed RR will play five games in Jaipur.

According to the official fixtures on IPLT20, Rajasthan Royals are slated to play five games in Jaipur, at their first home in the tournament. The venue of their two home games against Delhi Daredevils and Kolkata Knight Riders are yet to be announced with the franchise attending the venue hearing this Thursday, subject to the outcome of a writ petition. RR will play their first home game in Jaipur against three-time IPL champions, Chennai Super Kings.

Public interest litigation (PIL) has challenged the BCCI to shift the IPL matches from Jaipur to Guwahati. However, the outcome of the venue change is subject to the result of the writ petition, with the RR caught up in a legal hold. The next hearing is scheduled on February 20, Thursday.

“Let’s see how things progress after 20th. Preparation is already there in place,” said ACA secretary Debojit Saikia.

Additionally, Rajasthan Cricket Association’s secretary Mahendra Sharma put weight behind the efforts put by the association to convince both the franchise and the BCCI to host all the games in Jaipur. The outcome will decide if the franchise hosts all its games in Jaipur or goes ahead with two games in Guwahati as per the franchise’s request.

“Our efforts are on. On February 20 either the court will give the judgement or we will have an out of court settlement,” Sharma said, reported TOI.