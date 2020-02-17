Young India quick Navdeep Saini expressed his joy on his great run till now in Indian colours and shared that the maiden Test call up is a life-changing moment for him. Saini also revealed that back home, he is keen to help youngsters in every way possible to help them realise their dream.

It wasn't long back when a young and lanky tearaway, Navdeep Saini, hustled in to bowl his first ever delivery in international cricket against West Indies. And now, six months down the lane, the Haryana lad is gearing up for his Test debut. Saini has been outstanding with his extra pace in limite-overs cricket, making an impact from the get go, and with Ishant Sharma still yet to regain full match fitness, Saini is in line for a Test debut.

Saini was relentless with his pace and accuracy throughout the New Zealand tour and now, is sitting with his fingers crossed for an opportunity to roar in whites. Chatting with his senior paceman Mohammed Shami, the lanky quick shared his joy on his recent run with the Indian side, describing the maiden Test call up as a 'life changing moment'.

“When I was selected for the Indian team, it was like a dream come true for me. I started playing at a local level, and then I moved on to Ranji. From there, to become a part of Indian national team, it was a life-changing moment for me.

“It’s my first overseas tour with the Indian team. The Blue Springs is really beautiful. I am a very quiet person by nature, so I enjoy this atmosphere,” he said.

Saini, who hails from Haryana, also conceded how he is keen on helping aspiring cricketers on their way up by any means having faced tough times himself.

“I help all the budding cricketers in the academy. I have helped a few kids with cricket equipment, spikes, or financial aid. I have seen how important all of this is for the a young cricketer.”

The tearaway quick featured in India's warm-up against New Zealand XI, returning figures of 2/58, and will be hoping to make his Test debut in the first Test in Wellington that will commence on February 21.