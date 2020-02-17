IND vs NZ | Really surprised with commotion around pre-planned break, states Gary Stead

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead revealed that he is very surprised about the rage centering his “pre-planned leave” after the Kiwis’ 5-0 whitewash against India. Stead shared that he is feeling refreshed after the much needed break and is all geared up for the Test series at home against India.

Prior to the 3-0 hammering of India in the ODI series, New Zealand were cornered after two straight whitewashes, 3-0 in Tests Australia and 5-0 in T20s against India at home, and head coach Gary Stead leaving for a holiday at such crunch situation invited a lot of criticism. Former captain Jeremy Coney, in particular, was scathing in his criticism of the coach for leaving the side at such dire times.

Stead revealed that he is very surprised how his “pre-planned leave” was at the centre of all the chaos. The New Zealander pointed out that it was much needed given his hectic schedule and was approved by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) for the same.

"I was really surprised," Stead was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo. "I mean New Zealand Cricket and I have talked about this for a long time, looking after the staff and the players we have. So, we did that and I know New Zealand Cricket are doing what we think is right for our us as people, first and foremost, so we did it. I was very surprised.

"I guess everyone is entitled to their opinion. I guess what Jeremy Coney says about me doesn't necessarily have relevance to the way we go about things. So, yeah..."

Stead conceded that he is refreshed after the five-day leave and stated that the Kiwis are all set to assert their home dominance over the World’s No.1 Test side, India. The Kiwis are coming off a 3-0 hammering in Australia in the longest format prior to this tour and will be looking to regain their rhythm.

"It was good to spend time with the family," he said. “I know that. Look, I have had four-five days and I'm back to work planning for this Test series now. Again, the distractions don't need to be there. So, we have to move on and look ahead to the India Test series now. "