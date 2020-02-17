IND vs NZ | Big hearted Yuzvendra Chahal is great person to tap into, reveals Ish Sodhi

Ish Sodhi has insisted that Yuzvendra Chahal is a great person to tap into and is a big-hearted person which allows the Kiwi to pick his brains. Sodhi has also showered praise on Ravichandran Ashwin, stating that it was amazing an off-spinner like him can bowl googlies with effortless esse.

Indian Premier League has, of course, made it easier for the foreign players to have a better cultural exchange with their Inidan counterparts and at times, the divide has gone to zero. The understanding of the opponent's game has also become easier for the way IPL has created a close-knit community while also letting the Indian players, generally more conservative than the rest of the world, to open up. Ish Sodhi, the India-born Kiwi spinner, was all praise for that new-found trait of the Indians, while praising Yuzvendra Chahal as a very approachable cricketer.

"You start off with respect and want to tap into their brains. These are all very helpful guys more than willing to share their experiences. Chahal is a great person to tap into. He is completely a different bowler, big hearted. It is great to rub shoulders with these guys and listen to their experiences," Sodhi told PTI during an interview.

"Like Rishabh, who is one of the most destructive hitters of spin. I would ask him what are the lengths that are hardest to hit. I have never seen someone with that kind of reach when he is attacking the spinners," said Sodhi.

Sodhi, who after going unsold in the IPL, has now been appointed as Rajasthan Royals' spin consultant, had a few discussions with the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja and was in awe of the fact how Ashwin effortlessly manage to bowl leg-spinner's wrong 'un without really changing the action.

"I was speaking to Jadeja the other day about how he goes on with his training. Talking to Ashwin about the carrom ball and the googly he bowls despite being an off-spinner. It's crazy," Sodhi, who has played 17 Tests, 32 ODIs and 45 T20 Internationals, said.

The delivery to dismiss Virat Kohli in the first ODI in Hamilton, when Sodhi bowled a googly that drifted in the air and moved in to take the off-stump out of its groove, was one of the best in recent times and highlighted the Indian skipper's difficulties in picking leg-spinners. However, the lanky Kiwi spinner rubbished the idea saying there is no visible weakness to Kohli's batting.

"Even though leg spinners get him out, he scores a lot of runs off them as well. Virat is a batsman you need to constantly attack or else he puts the pressure back on you. You need to come up with plans and be really courageous while bowling to him," said Sodhi.