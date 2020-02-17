ICC T20I Rankings | KL Rahul remains at No.2 as Kohli nears a top ten exit

In eight games in T20I format this year, KL Rahul has scored 323 runs, at an average of 53.83, including three half-centuries opening the innings for India. In the series against New Zealand, the right-handed opener scored 224 off the 323 runs. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, struggled against the Kiwi pace attack, scoring only 105 runs in the series, missing only one T20I. Elsewhere, England’s limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan went past the Indian skipper and India’s opener Rohit Sharma in the top ten list for T20Is. The southpaw scored 136 runs in the three-match T20I series against South Africa, where he was slamming the Proteas pacers all over the park.