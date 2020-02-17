ICC T20I Rankings | KL Rahul remains at No.2 as Kohli nears a top ten exit

Today at 3:49 PM
India’s KL Rahul maintained his place as No.2 batsman in ICC’s latest release of T20I rankings with the Indian skipper Virat Kohli drops to No.10 after the terrible display against New Zealand in the recently concluded series. Babar Azam, however, has maintained himself at the top of the rankings.
In eight games in T20I format this year, KL Rahul has scored 323 runs, at an average of 53.83, including three half-centuries opening the innings for India. In the series against New Zealand, the right-handed opener scored 224 off the 323 runs. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, struggled against the Kiwi pace attack, scoring only 105 runs in the series, missing only one T20I. Elsewhere, England’s limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan went past the Indian skipper and India’s opener Rohit Sharma in the top ten list for T20Is. The southpaw scored 136 runs in the three-match T20I series against South Africa, where he was slamming the Proteas pacers all over the park.
Pakistan’s Babar Azam maintains his lead at the top of the rankings, followed by KL Rahul and Australia’s Aaron Finch in the close quarters. Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock rose up ten spots from 16th, with scores of 31, 65 and 35 in the home series against England.
In the points ranking, however, England have maintained their place in the rankings at third place, taking them within two points of displacing the Australian side who sit second in the T20I rankings. Pakistan, however, maintains their place at the top of the rankings, after series victory against Bangladesh. The bowling chart is still dominated by Afghanistan's Rashid Khan while fellow all-rounder Mohammad Nabi tops the rankings in the all-rounder's chart.
