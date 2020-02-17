Great that Jasprit Bumrah was not coached out of his style, stresses Steve Waugh

Steve Waugh has stated that Jasprit Bumrah is a terrific talent and it is good for the pacer that he was never coached out of his unconventional style of bowling. The legendary Aussie skipper also added that India have the best fast-bowling attack in the world when they play at home.

An anomalous, sling-arm action with natural pace, Jasprit Bumrah is the pure demonstatrion of modern-day cricket that has accepted the unconvention as a societal norm. While many believed Bumrah would never go on to replicate the same performance that has made him a terrific bowler in white-ball format in Test cricket, he proved everyone wrong by averaging 19.24 after 12 Tests. The paludits never stopped and the latest admirer to his skill is former Aussie skipper Steve Waugh.

"Exceptional, unique talent. It is great that he (Bumrah) was not coached out of his style because I'm sure a lot of people will say you need to be quicker, you can't bowl that way, which let him (remain) natural, which is fantastic," Waugh said, reported ANI.

"He is an incredible asset for India with great stamina, accuracy, and pace. He has got everything. He has a pretty good temperament as well. He loves the challenge and likes leading the attack. Virat Kohli is very lucky to have him in the attack," he added.

Waugh, whose tenure also saw Australia winning the team of the decade award in the Laureus World Sports Awards, was in Berlin for the 20th anniversary of the award, which has seen Sachin Tendulkar being among the finalists for the Sports Moments of the Decade function. While speaking on the sidelines, the Aussie further praised India's bowling unit, which has consistently seen its stocks rise over the last couple of years.

"India have the best fast-bowling attack in the world when they play in India. When cricket is played in Australia, I think Australia have the best bowling attack in the world. It is touch and go and both captains will be very happy with the personnel they have got. They know they can take twenty wickets. That's what you need to win Test matches," Waugh said.