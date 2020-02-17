England side fined 20% match fee for slow over-rate against South Africa

Today at 3:23 PM
England, even if chased down the given target in Centurion as they sealed a thrilling 2-1 series win against South Africa, have been fined 20 percent of their match fees for slow over-rate offence in the final T20I. The Eoin Morgan-led side made a come-back after losing the first T20I by one run.
The English side has been fined 20 percent of their match fees for slow over-rate offence in their third and the final T20I against South Africa. The visitors were one-over short in Centurion as England sealed a thrilling 2-1 series win after losing the first T20I by just one run. Eoin Morgan accepted the sanction laid out by the on-field match officials Adrian Holdstock and Allahudien Paleker, third umpire Bongani Jele and fourth umpire Brad White.
"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," said the ICC release reported Cricbuzz.
The South Africans set a target of 223 and the host chased it down with five balls to spare with Morgan smashing unbeaten 57 off 22. They had lost the first T20I by one run but bounced back to seal the second game by two runs and won the third game and the series.
