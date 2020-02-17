England side fined 20% match fee for slow over-rate against South Africa

The English side has been fined 20 percent of their match fees for slow over-rate offence in their third and the final T20I against South Africa. The visitors were one-over short in Centurion as England sealed a thrilling 2-1 series win after losing the first T20I by just one run. Eoin Morgan accepted the sanction laid out by the on-field match officials Adrian Holdstock and Allahudien Paleker, third umpire Bongani Jele and fourth umpire Brad White.