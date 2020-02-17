Don't want to dwell into the past, only focus is performing well in PSL, says Sharjeel Khan

Sharjeel Khan, who is making a comeback after serving a ban, has stated that he doesn't want to dwell in the past and his only focus is to perform at the upcoming Pakistan Super League. The former Pakistan opener has also added that at the moment he is not thinking about the national selection.

The 30-year-old, who is making a comeback to competitive cricket after serving a five-year ban for spot-fixing, said that he doesn't want to dwell in his past and his only focus is to perform well in the upcoming PSL. The left-handed batsman was banned from all forms of cricket for five years - half of it suspended -- for his role in a spot-fixing scandal during the 2017 PSL edition further expressed that he is not thinking about the national election.

"Look every person has a past and future and I don't want to dwell into the past, What happened is over and the chapter is closed. My only focus now is on performing well in this PSL and I am not even thinking about national selection," Sharjeel, who will feature for Karachi Kings in the fifth edition of PSL starting February 20, said, reported CricketNext.

The left-hander who was charged with deliberately not scoring on two balls at a certain time of the match in return for money from bookies in Dubai further said that he was banned while playing this tournament and he is making a come-back in this tournament and it is very important for him to perform in it.

"I went out while playing the PSL and I am making a comeback in the PSL so it is very significant for me to perform in this tournament," khan explained.

Sharjeel has so far played one Test, 25 ODIs and 15 T20Is in which he scored 44, 812 and 360 runs, respectively.