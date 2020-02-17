'Conflict of Interest' complaint against Kapil Dev rendered as pointless, admits Just. DK Jain

Today at 11:39 AM
BCCI Ethics officer Just. DK Jain, on Sunday, has revealed that the complaint against Kapil Dev is pointless after investigations regarding a potential ‘conflict of interest’ for the former Indian skipper. Jain had called Kapil, Shantha Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad for conflict of interest.
On Sunday, BCCI’s ethics officer Justice DK Jain confirmed that the complaint against India’s world-cup winning skipper Kapil Dev for a potential ‘conflict of interest’ was rendered as infructuous. It was only after the former skipper stepped down from his multiple cricketing roles in Indian cricket. The 72-year-old, who is in the last month of his one-year contract as BCCI’s ombudsman, revealed that the complaints against the trio were rendered as pointless.
“The complaint against Kapil has been rendered infructuous,” Jain told PTI.
The trio were part of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), who now have been replaced with RP Singh, Madan Lal and Sulakshana Naik. They had to step down from their roles following the allegation of conflict of interest raised by MPCA life member Sanjeev Gupta. Additionally, the 72-year-old had called Rangaswamy, Gaekwad and Kapil for a hearing on December 27 and 28, last year. However, Kapil gave the hearing a miss for the lack of clarity and pointlessness of the matter.
Regarding Conflict of Interest, it is clear that no BCCI officer can hold more than one position or multiple positions at the same time. That would lead to a conflict of interest, where they will have to step down from one role or multiple positions.
