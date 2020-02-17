'Conflict of Interest' complaint against Kapil Dev rendered as pointless, admits Just. DK Jain

The trio were part of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), who now have been replaced with RP Singh, Madan Lal and Sulakshana Naik. They had to step down from their roles following the allegation of conflict of interest raised by MPCA life member Sanjeev Gupta. Additionally, the 72-year-old had called Rangaswamy, Gaekwad and Kapil for a hearing on December 27 and 28, last year. However, Kapil gave the hearing a miss for the lack of clarity and pointlessness of the matter.