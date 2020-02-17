Certainly I have my eyes on the World Cup, reveals Shardul Thakur

Mumbai pacer Shardul Thakur, who had a difficult tour of New Zealand, has stated that he has his eyes on the World Cup and he will passionately work towards helping India win the World T20. Thakur has also added that the IPL will be extremely crucial for him to be in World Cup contention.

Right-arm medium bowler Shardul Thakur exuded a lot of confidence, asserting that he will learn from his "mistakes" and passionately work towards helping India win the World T20. The Palghar boy added he has a lot of confidence and he brings positivity into the game. Thakur took eight wickets by giving away 157 runs in the five T20Is with an economy just under 10.

"Certainly I have my eyes on the World Cup. The positivity that I bring into the game and the amount of confidence I have, the way I am passionate about the game will help the team to win the World Cup or at least do the job fairly," Thakur said, reported Times Of India.

Shardul, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, said that playing in the IPL is important and he will look to take forward the momentum he gains in the Indian Premier league, starting in March end this year.

"Definitely, the IPL is important and the momentum we gain from the IPL will be crucial going forward. There is the Sri Lanka T20s coming up and we are going to Zimbabwe after the IPL. Then we are playing in the Asia Cup going into the T20 World Cup. So whatever momentum we gain from the IPL will be important and will be crucial going ahead. We just need to carry (it) forward in the tournaments after the IPL," Shardul said.

Shardul, who has won India games with his brilliant hitting abilities and splendid batting performance in the recent New Zealand tour, reminded that he always believed that he could bat and has done it in the past, too, at school and university level.

"I always believed that I could bat and make useful contributions for the team. Whenever I have played for my school, college or domestic team, the role never changes. If I am playing international cricket, my role remains the same. Whenever I am batting at 9/8/7, I can get an opportunity, I have to just go out there, read the situation, play accordingly and score as many runs I can," expressed Thakur.