Alex Hales needs to regain faith of side to return, states Eoin Morgan

England skipper Eoin Morgan revealed that destructive opener Alex Hales needs to regain the trust of the side before being able to be back in the white-ball mix. Hales was set to play in the World Cup, which England conquered eventually, before being withdrawn, which according to reports was due to a three-week ban he served for the usage of recreational drugs.

Morgan shared that the opener was never dropped for his form and will need to wait out the recovery time - recovery of the side’s faith and trust in him - but admitted that the 31-year-old has been an absolute match-winner for them.

"There was a breakdown in trust between Alex and the team," Morgan told the BBC. When he was deselected, it was never down to performance. He is one of the best players in the world. Moving forward, to regain that trust there needs to be a considerable amount of time."

Hales came into the spotlight in the recent Big Bash League (BBL), finishing as the tournament's second-highest run-scorer, having amassed 576 runs for Sydney Thunder. The 31-year-old is also set to take the field for the Karachi Kings in this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL) before gearing up for Trent Rockets in The Hundred.