Winning Test Championship is bigger achievement than ODI or T20 World Cup title, feels Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara has stated that Test cricket is the ultimate format while adding that becoming Test champions is more valuable than winning an ODI or a T20 World Cup. He has also added that the biggest advantage of this Indian team is their ability to do well in overseas conditions.

India are the run-away leaders in the ICC Test Championship table, and although Australia are catching up fast, it is already apparent that the Virat Kohli-led team will become the first team to book a berth for the Lord's final date. With India playing New Zealand on February 21 at the Basin Reserve, the points will have a huge bearing, with the team aiming for 2-0 to exact the revenge of 2014 series loss. Pujara, India's Test specialist, has stated that all these wins are a matter of great importance for the Indian side while claiming that winning Test Championship is a bigger achievement than ODI or T20 World Cup title.

"When you become Test champions, I would say it is more than winning an ODI or a T20 World Cup. The reason is, this format is the ultimate format. If you ask any great cricket player from the past, even the present cricketers, they would say that Test cricket is the most challenging format of this game. And when you become world champion of Test cricket, there is nothing like it," Pujara said during the latest episode of 'Inspiration' on India Today.

After blanking Windies 2-0 away, India are yet to drop a point in the Championship, grabbing all but 360 points in their kitty. However, the upcoming tour will be the biggest challenge for the Indian team after the team had a couple of easy home series against South Africa and Bangladesh. Pujara believes that the team is in a much better space now and the biggest advantage for the team is their ability to do well overseas.

"Most of the teams have done well in their home conditions but when they go away, they are always challenged. Especially about the Indian team, we have managed to do well overseas. We have now started winning series overseas. So, that is the biggest advantage this Indian team has now. Talking about the Test championship, any team who gets into the final, they have to work really hard for over a period of two years and they have to win not just at home but also they have to start winning away from home," he added.