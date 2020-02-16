Twitter reacts to Rishabh Pant's outrageous batting display in warm-up game

Today at 3:02 PM
During the third day of the practice game against NZ XI, Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant came out to bat at no. 4 and scored a quickfire half century. Pant scored 70 off 65 with the help of four fours and four sixes. Indian fans on Twitter reacted on the same and showered praise in Rishabh Pant.
Rishabh Pant, after spending most of his time on the bench in the first two legs of the ongoing New Zealand series, came up with a T20I-esque knock against New Zealand XI in the warm-up game. The southpaw scored 70 runs, which included four sixes and as many boundaries in just 65 balls. At one point, it was Pant and Wriddhiman Saha who were playing together as the management gave them the license to go after the bowling attack. In particular, the southpaw was devastating against Ish Sodhi - against who, he blatantly walked down the crease to tonk the leggie over the cover. He did not stop there, as he swept the leggie for a massive six, and brought up his half-century running between the wickets.
Earlier, in New Zealand’s first innings, Pant was effective behind the stumps, pulling off three catches, making him the first choice keeper for the first Test. With the form that Pant is in with both the bat and the gloves, it would be naive to miss out on an opportunity to include him in the playing XI with a failing Saha in the unofficial Test.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
Back in form
Thread: Pant goes downtown for back-to-back sixes off Sodhi. (1/2)#Pant #RishabhPant #NZX1vIND pic.twitter.com/2rO8Xv5io5— Yash Mittal 🇮🇳 (@im_yash2307) February 15, 2020
Consecutive sixes to Ish Sodhi
February 15, 2020
Good to See Rishabh Pant Playing His Shots.— InSwinging Yorker (@AbhiCricTweets) February 16, 2020
This Time Six Over Cover. Pant Scored 70 Runs of 65 Balls including 4 fours & 4 Sixes. He Came to Bat At 4 Today. Some More Sixes in Comment Section.🏏🔥
#NZXIvIND #NZvIND #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/otJCdG1ufA
Good to see him back
#RishabhPant finally got some runs on his bat as he scored 65-ball 70 in the warm-up game that ended in a draw | #INDvsNZXI #INDvsNZ @ICC— Shubhu (@SstarNation) February 16, 2020
Brilliant knock
Highlights Of Rishabh Pant's Innings🤩.#RishabhPant#NZX1vIND #NZvINDpic.twitter.com/8vfXqKW91E— RISHABH PANT FC™ (@JerseyNo_17) February 16, 2020
