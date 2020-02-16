 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Rishabh Pant's outrageous batting display in warm-up game

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:02 PM

    During the third day of the practice game against NZ XI, Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant came out to bat at no. 4 and scored a quickfire half century. Pant scored 70 off 65 with the help of four fours and four sixes. Indian fans on Twitter reacted on the same and showered praise in Rishabh Pant.

    Rishabh Pant, after spending most of his time on the bench in the first two legs of the ongoing New Zealand series, came up with a T20I-esque knock against New Zealand XI in the warm-up game. The southpaw scored 70 runs, which included four sixes and as many boundaries in just 65 balls. At one point, it was Pant and Wriddhiman Saha who were playing together as the management gave them the license to go after the bowling attack. In particular, the southpaw was devastating against Ish Sodhi - against who, he blatantly walked down the crease to tonk the leggie over the cover. He did not stop there, as he swept the leggie for a massive six, and brought up his half-century running between the wickets. 

    Earlier, in New Zealand’s first innings, Pant was effective behind the stumps, pulling off three catches, making him the first choice keeper for the first Test. With the form that Pant is in with both the bat and the gloves, it would be naive to miss out on an opportunity to include him in the playing XI with a failing Saha in the unofficial Test.

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

    Back in form

    Consecutive sixes to Ish Sodhi

    Good to see him back

    Brilliant knock

