Twitter reacts to Rishabh Pant's outrageous batting display in warm-up game

Rishabh Pant, after spending most of his time on the bench in the first two legs of the ongoing New Zealand series, came up with a T20I-esque knock against New Zealand XI in the warm-up game. The southpaw scored 70 runs, which included four sixes and as many boundaries in just 65 balls. At one point, it was Pant and Wriddhiman Saha who were playing together as the management gave them the license to go after the bowling attack. In particular, the southpaw was devastating against Ish Sodhi - against who, he blatantly walked down the crease to tonk the leggie over the cover. He did not stop there, as he swept the leggie for a massive six, and brought up his half-century running between the wickets.