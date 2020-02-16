Test Championship best platform to sustain format, admits Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara believes the ICC’s World Test Championship is the best platform to sustain the competitive nature of the game’s traditional format. Pujara, who is currently preparing for the New Zealand series, added that he tries to take all the criticism against him in a positive sense.

For quite a while now, debates and discussions have been going on regarding the survival of Test cricket in a day and age where excitement is often short-lived. The ICC’s decision to introduce a two-year Championship format is one such attempt to turn the attention back into the red-ball game. Pujara believes that the ICC made the right move, but expects more initiatives going forward.

“To sustain Test cricket, I think this is one of the best platforms players can ask for. And there is something to play for in each and every Test match. You won’t see many draws now. So going forward, most of the Test matches will produce results. At the same time, even the opposition side, if they manage to play a draw, they will still get some points. Overall I think we’ll see a lot of competitive cricket at Test level. But going forward, I think we still have to do a few more things for the Test format to survive,” Pujara told PTI.

As India are all set to take on the Black Caps in two Test matches on green tops in Kiwi-land, India’s Test specialist is not too worried about any of his critics, as his positive family atmosphere helps him.

“Fortunately my family is very positive and not many things affect me. I do understand when they pass any opinion. I respect it if it is a critical part of my game. Sometimes if you take critics positively, you learn many things, so I never take criticism in a negative way, it gives me a positive vibe, which allows me to work on my game,” Pujara added.