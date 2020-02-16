SA VS AUS | Leaving out Josh Hazlewood shows depth in our bowling department, believes Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins has stated that Australia’s pace bowling has risen immensely that the selectors could even afford to leave out Josh Hazlewood for the T20 series against South Africa. Cummins has also added that he was pleased to see Jhye Richardson and Sean Abbott back in the squad after long lay-offs.

The hosts have tinkered a lot in their recent fixtures to find the best XI possible ahead of the T20 world cup. The in-form seamer pointed out that Australia’s pace bowling has risen immensely that the selectors can afford to leave out a bowler of the calibre of Josh Hazlewood. Hazlewood was named in the ODI squad but couldn’t seal a place in the T20 squad. The 20-year-old hasn’t played a T20 in national colours since March 2016, due to Test and ODI series duties.

"It's one of the hard things, he's a gun ODI and Test player, he hasn't had much of a chance to play Big Bash or international T20 cricket. So it's hard to actually know how good they are until they go back to the BBL and you see he shows his class there. The good thing is he, plus a number of bowlers, have done well for Australia or in the Big Bash so the fast bowling stocks are looking pretty good," Cummins said as quoted by Espn Cricinfo.

The fast bowler was heavily impressed by the selection of fellow seamers in Sean Abbott and Jhye Richardson and believes that both have performed incredibly well in the domestic arena. Sean Abbott was a consistent performer throughout the BBL 2020, claiming 14 crucial wickets in just 7 matches. And Jhye Richardon, who suffered a shoulder injury prior to the ODI World Cup and Ashes had a mixed bag BBL where he took 15 wickets in 14 matches. Cummins admitted that the duo was selected by their performances in domestic cricket.

"Especially someone like Sean, the way he has bowled over the last three or four [BBL editions], he's been just phenomenal. He's a really experienced guy. It's great seeing those guys who have dominated the domestic level jump up and you know they've got a game plan already sorted, he added.

"And for Jhye, [I'm] so happy for him. This time 12 months ago he was on the verge of a World Cup and Ashes series and, unfortunately, he suffered that big [shoulder] injury. So he's done the long route back into the Aussie side and absolutely deserved his spot back here.

Australia's latest assignment will start from February 21 against South Africa where they will feature in three T20I games and as many ODI games.