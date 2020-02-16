Reports | MS Dhoni to arrive in Chennai on March 1 ahead of 2020 IPL

Today at 10:37 AM
After a long absence from cricket, MS Dhoni is all but set to arrive in Chennai on March 1 ahead of the 2020 edition of the IPL, with CSK taking on MI on March 29. The reports added that Dhoni will be practising in Chennai for two weeks before going back home for a few days ahead of IPL 2020.
Since July 9, one certain figure has been missing from cricket - MS Dhoni. However, the reports have confirmed the former Indian skipper will arrive in Chennai on March 1 ahead of the 2020 edition of the IPL, representing Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni will be training for the next season at the Chepauk alongside Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu who have arrived at the ground before the former Indian skipper.
“He is expected to arrive on March 1. He will probably train for a couple of weeks before going back for 4-5 days and then coming back once again closer to the start of the IPL,” sources close to the development told TOI.
It will also mark the first time that Dhoni has been this early to Chepauk ahead of an IPL season, with the 38-year-old being part of the Indian team until the beginning of last year’s IPL. Until last season, Dhoni’s presence in the national team marked the late arrival at Chepauk for the IPL season. However, this season, away from the national team, Dhoni will mark his appearance a month early to the tournament. Only last week, the 38-year-old marked his return to cricket after making his presence felt in Jharkhand’s net session.
“Raina and Rayudu had been training here for the last three weeks. They are going back and then joining again on March 2. Players who are available at that time will also join. The official camp starts from March 10,” sources added, reported TOI.
With CSK playing their first game on March 29 against MI, Dhoni will have enough time to regain his lost cricketing touch in the nets.
