Reports | MS Dhoni to arrive in Chennai on March 1 ahead of 2020 IPL

It will also mark the first time that Dhoni has been this early to Chepauk ahead of an IPL season, with the 38-year-old being part of the Indian team until the beginning of last year’s IPL. Until last season, Dhoni’s presence in the national team marked the late arrival at Chepauk for the IPL season. However, this season, away from the national team, Dhoni will mark his appearance a month early to the tournament. Only last week, the 38-year-old marked his return to cricket after making his presence felt in Jharkhand’s net session.