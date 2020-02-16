Reports | Indian Cricketers' Association receives Rs 2 crore funding from BCCI

The Indian Cricketers' Association has received Rs 2 crore from the BCCI to kick-start operations. India's first-ever players' association formed as per recommendations of the Lodha panel and has been desperately seeking funds ever since its office bearers were elected in October last year.

At first, the players’ body prepared a tentative budget of Rs 15-20 cr and was seeking an initial grant of Rs 5 crore but they got only Rs 2 crore which will help them find an office space in Mumbai.

"There are some tax issues that need to worked out and that is why ICA has been given Rs 2 crore. If they want more in the near future, we will sanction more," a BCCI official told PTI as quoted by Times of India.

Last year, the BCCI had approved the ICA which was formed as per the board's new constitution to look after the interest of former players. Although the ICA received an initial grant still they have to raise money on its own in the long run. The decision was taken at the BCCI's apex council meeting here on Sunday.