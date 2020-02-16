Reports | India set to play day-night Test in Australia

A BCCI source confirmed on Sunday that India are set to play a day-night Test during their much-anticipated tour of Australia later this year. Skipper Virat Kohli had expressed his team’s readiness to take on the challenge a day-night Test prior to Australia’s ODI tour of India last month.

With day-night matches seen as a possible answer to the low attendance for Test matches, Australia has repeatedly expressed hopes that India will agree to play one of the four matches of the series — the one at the Gabba — as a day-night affair.

"India are most likely to play a day/night Test during the Australia tour," a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Team India had declined Australia's offer to play a day-night Test in Adelaide in 2018-19, citing lack of experience. Since, the Men in Blue have played their maiden day-night Test against Bangladesh last November at the Eden Gardens, and coasted to victory inside three days.

Cricket Australia’s (CA) delegates had also met top BCCI officials on the sidelines when the two teams met in a limited-overs series in January. Ahead of the opening match at Wankhede, Kohli had asserted that his team was ready to play a day-night Test anywhere in Australia.

"We're ready and up for the challenge - whether it's Gabba, Perth... it doesn't matter to us. It's become a very exciting feature of any Test series and we're open to playing day-night Tests,” Kohli had said.