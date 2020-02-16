Developed mindset of not worrying about outcomes anymore, admits Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat has stated that he has developed a mindset where he is not going to get worried about the outcomes anymore and able to focus on present which, he feels, has helped him. The pacer has been a revelation for Saurashtra, picking up 51 wickets in seven matches with six five-wicket hauls.

Saurashtra’s left-arm fast bowler, Jaydev Unadkat has once again grabbed the attention after his incredible performance for his state in this year's Ranji Trophy. The pacer had an outstanding game against Tamil Nadu where he picked up six wickets even though TN surpassed 400 runs in the first innings. The pacer has been a revelation for Saurashtra, picking up 51 wickets in seven matches at an average of 11.09 with six five-wicket hauls. The former has admitted to thinking too much in the past seasons but has been able to focus on the present and not think too much about the outcomes.

"It’s been great. Not just about the number of wickets but it’s been a great journey overall. I am in a great mindset, bowling great lines and more than anything else, I am enjoying my bowling. That’s the criteria I have set for myself going forward. I’ve developed a mindset where I am not going to be worried about the outcomes or eventualities, something that has had an impact on me at times in the last couple of years. It has been hard to come out of tough phases. This is the zone where I want to be and all through this season, I have been right up there,” Unadkat was quoted as saying by Ccricbuzz.

Unadkat had a rather strange IPL journey. After a stellar season with the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, his stocks rocketed in the IPL and was snapped up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 11.5 crore at the auctions in 2018. He did not have an entirely good season, but that did not deter the Royals to shell out Rs 8.5 crore for him last year. He was released once again ahead of the auctions this year, but then returned to the franchise for Rs 3 crore.

His price tag and then his performances which have not quite justified the money shelled out on him have made the bowler a butt of jokes on social media. In the 11 matches last season, Unadkat bagged only 10 wickets at an economy rate of 10.66. In 2018, he had picked 11 wickets in 15 outings, with an economy rate of 9.65. The seamer mentioned going to England and working with Steffan Jones, the former RR bowling coach, has made all the difference.

“In terms of training, I made a few changes to be in sync with the evolving game. That’s how, the cricketing fraternity is developing its regime, developing knowledge to the minutest details rather than generalising even when you train. I worked on my training. I went to England to work with Steffan (Jones), who was our bowling coach at RR (Rajasthan Royals). I went to see him for 10 days. I think that made a difference to my training, which has kept me fresh and strong throughout the season.”

“I was bowling really well with the red-ball last season as well and even in the last season, it was the same schedule. If a player is playing white-ball plus the Duleep Trophy, the Deodhar Trophy and then the red-ball season as well, then there’s not much gap in between. For me, it’s all about being in rhythm. Switching formats is more about a mindset rather than physical skills. Just a couple of red-ball sessions will do it for me. I guess I have been enjoying bowling with the red-ball like anything for the last couple of years and it really feels as if I started off from where I left last season," he added.