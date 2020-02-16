Reports | BCCI's CEO Rahul Johri resigns from his post

BCCI sources have said that Rahul Johri, the first-ever CEO of the Indian cricket board, had resigned some time ago, although it hasn’t been acknowledged officially. Neither Johri himself or the new office bearers like Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah, or Arun Dhumal are willing to confirm the story.

According to sources, Johri, who took office in April 2016, had made up his mind to move on soon after the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) made way for the new office bearers.

“He quit some time ago. We have no idea what his plans are in the near future. We don’t even know who all he had marked his email to or if he’s given it in writing to the office-bearers. But it’s certain that he has submitted his resignation,” sources told TOI.

When asked specifically regarding the story that he had submitted his resignation, the BCCI CEO said he has “nothing to say” on the matter. Ganguly, Shah, and Dhumal, too, remained unavailable for comment.

Johri was appointed CEO of the board in 2016, in line with some of the key recommendations made by the Lodha Committee.

Soon after the members assumed office in November last year, the Board’s chief financial officer (CFO) Santosh Rangnekar had also put in his papers, though he will remain in office until the completion of his notice period.