Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Jammu to host Karnataka as per original schedule

After much deliberations, it has been confirmed that Jammu will host the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals between Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir, as per the original schedule. Earlier, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) wrote to BCCI and JKCA, requesting to host the match in Bengaluru.
After much deliberation and discussion between the officials of Karnataka State Cricket Association and Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, it has now been confirmed that the Northern Indian Union Territory will play host to the eight-time champions, as per the initial convention proposed by the BCCI's rulebook. Tournament rules stipulate that the host of the last encounter between the teams, will have to be the away side this time and accordingly, J&K should host this one. However, KSCA asked for a change of venue "considering various aspects and the logistics" but that has now been turned down.
As a matter of fact, two out of the three matches played in Jammu this season were severely affected due to rain while Haryana won by two wickets in the last round encounter. J&K were excellent on the road this year and made it to the quarters by not dropping a single point in any of their away games.
The fact that all four Quarter-final games will be telecasted/webcasted on Star Sports TV and online platforms, for which the BCCI had directed all host associations to pick grounds that can provide broadcast facilities. The game will be played at the Govt. Gandhi Memorial Science College Ground in Jammu starting February 20, as confirmed by BCCI on their website.
As a matter of fact, all four matches will be five-day fixtures and will not feature the use of the Decision Review System (DRS). But from the semi-finals, "limited DRS with existing technology" will come into effect.
