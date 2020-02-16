Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Jammu to host Karnataka as per original schedule

After much deliberation and discussion between the officials of Karnataka State Cricket Association and Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, it has now been confirmed that the Northern Indian Union Territory will play host to the eight-time champions, as per the initial convention proposed by the BCCI's rulebook. Tournament rules stipulate that the host of the last encounter between the teams, will have to be the away side this time and accordingly, J&K should host this one. However, KSCA asked for a change of venue "considering various aspects and the logistics" but that has now been turned down.