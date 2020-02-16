Learnt carrom ball from a guy while playing tennis-ball cricket, reveals Ravichandran Ashwin

"The first time I went to play a tennis ball game, I was batting. There was this guy who was bowling with a proper action, getting beautiful drift and getting the ball to go nicely out and in. Basically he was the one who made me look like an absolute idiot on that particular day. I was a big thing around the tennis ball circuit as a batsman then, so I said I need to learn from this guy. So I used to go every morning, and he used to come and teach me for about 10-15 days," Ashwin told Cricbuzz during an episode of Spicy Pitch.