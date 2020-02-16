Laxman Sivaramakrishnan's email for selector's role goes 'missing' from BCCI inbox

In what was a bizzare sequence of events from BCCI operational stand-point, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan's email for the role of national selector has gone 'missing' from BCCI inbox. Siva’s name had started to do the rounds as a possible replacement for the former chief selector MSK Prasad.

Former leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan submitted his application for BCCI's national selector role when the tenure of the selection committee headed by MSK Prasad came to an end. Former players Rajesh Chauhan and Amay Khurasiya, too, applied for the same post but the former Indian leg-spinner was the front-runner for the role, not only as a selector but to head the committee as well.

However, in a bizarre turn of events, the email sent by the Tamil Nadu leg-spinner went missing from the BCCI’s official inbox even though he had submitted his CV by email to the listed address 48 hours (two days) before the deadline.

Sources, quoted by Times of India, stated that “the email was sent two days before the deadline. It was mentioned on the official link posted by the BCCI on their website. So, there’s no way Siva’s application can stand invalid”.

“Siva sent the email at 16:16 (as mentioned in his sent mail) on Jan 22. The deadline was Jan 24. The new email address was created specifically to receive CVs from interested candidates. 21 applications have been received, which means there are 21 e-mails in the inbox. How can just one email go missing? Especially when the person sending it clicked on the official link to send it? How can a random email end in the spam folder either? How many spam emails can collect in a new email ID created for a specific purpose?”

The BCCI has now contacted its tech team to sort out the issue and launched an investigation onto if it was the act of someone deliberately deleting it or reporting it as spam.

“It looks like a clear case of mischief and needs to be thoroughly investigated. Sivaramakrishnan needs to be called and his e-mail’s sent folder needs to be looked into. If he’s saying he sent the email on Jan 22 and knows the precise timing when he sent it, why would he lie?”