IPL 2020 | Mumbai Indians kick off IPL against Chennai Super Kings on March 29

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL opener on March 29 at the Wankhede, confirmed the league. The encounter will be followed by Delhi Capitals home clash against the Kings XI Punjab on the 30th in Delhi. RCB then kick off their campaign against KKR on the 31st. From the last tournament, there are a few changes to the schedule - mainly, double-headers on Saturday have been scrapped by the league. However, the change is only on Saturdays, with Sundays continuing to be the day of double-headers in the tournament.