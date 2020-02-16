IPL 2020 | Mumbai Indians kick off IPL against Chennai Super Kings on March 29

Today at 9:10 AM
After widespread speculation regarding the IPL schedule, it is finally confirmed that the defending champions MI will take on rivals CSK on March 29 at the Wankhede in the IPL opener. The franchises also confirmed that there will be no double-headers on Saturday in this edition of the tournament.
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL opener on March 29 at the Wankhede, confirmed the league. The encounter will be followed by Delhi Capitals home clash against the Kings XI Punjab on the 30th in Delhi. RCB then kick off their campaign against KKR on the 31st. From the last tournament, there are a few changes to the schedule - mainly, double-headers on Saturday have been scrapped by the league. However, the change is only on Saturdays, with Sundays continuing to be the day of double-headers in the tournament.
Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, play their first home game on April 1 against Mumbai Indians followed by CSK’s home clash against Rajasthan Royals on April 2. Kolkata Knight Riders, KXIP and RR host their first home game on April 3,4 and 5 respectively to open the account of home games. RR’s first home game is also incidentally in the first double-header clash, with MI playing the RCB earlier in the day.
The last encounter of the season - RCB against MI will be played on Sunday, May 17 before the top four teams take on each other in the qualifiers. The date for the qualifiers and the final, however, has not been yet confirmed by the league. CSK confirmed the opener on Twitter, posting their entire schedule.
As the AnbuDen dates join to form a W, let's just #WhistlePodu! #Yellove2020 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/9DLo5wpZD3— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) February 15, 2020
