IND vs NZ | 81 against New Zealand XI has boosted my confidence immensely, admits Mayank Agarwal

After scoring 32, 3, 2, 1 in the first four innings in New Zealand, Mayank Agarwal has returned with a score of 81 in the second innings against the New Zealand XI in the warmup game. The opener added that the 81 gave him immense confidence going into the Test series against New Zealand. While New Zealand XI did not field any regular in the Test format, Mayank believes that a match practice instead of the net sessions gave him the required boost.

“The match was nice, it was a good transition before playing the Test series after just playing with the white-ball. A match is way better than just a net session before a Test match. Runs is valuable for confidence, in the first innings yes, we faltered. However, in the second innings, we played well and put on runs,” he said in the pre-match press conference.

The birthday boy also added that he has worked hard in the nets with batting coach, Vikram Rathour to improve his technique ahead of the two-match Test series. In nine matches that the right-hander has played, he has scored 872 runs, at an average of 67 that includes two double centuries at home. However, the right-hander kept mum when asked about what were the changes that they had worked on.

“Conditions have been little difficult and adjusting has been difficult. However, 81 (in the warm-up game) has boosted my confidence immensely. Vikram Sir (Rathour) and I have worked on the areas that I need to improve. In the nets, I did a lot of drills and worked out well in the nets. I think it is just being a little closed, we worked on a lot of things which I don’t want to reveal,” he added.

The communication between Prithvi Shaw and the right-hander has been a concern for the team in the ODI series. However, the 29-year-old revealed that the communication between them is strong since they played a lot of games together for India ‘A’ in the past.

“I got a couple of on drives in the innings and those drives gave me the confidence needed for the Test series. Well, Prithvi (Shaw) and I have played a lot of cricket together, it is all about communication and finding ways to succeed. There is no concept of junior-senior here, as well are aiming to improve,” he signed off.