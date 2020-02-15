Will think about retirement when T20 World Cup beckons, reveals Shoaib Malik

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik, on Friday, said that he'll take a decision on international retirement when the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held later in October this year, beckons. Malik further added that the WT20 is still far off and right now, his focus is solely on the PSL.

Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik revealed that he will decide on retiring from international cricket after taking into consideration his fitness and his position in the national squad heading into the T20 World Cup, which is to be held in Australia later this year. Malik, 38, has already retired from Tests (35 matches) and One-day Internationals (287 matches) but is still playing the T20 format in which he has appeared in 113 games for Pakistan, besides appearing in different leagues around the world.

"The World Cup is still far off and I think right now my focus is on the Pakistan Super League and coming matches for Pakistan. When I get closer to the World Cup I will see what to do, I will have to see my fitness and position in the national side closer to the World Cup than I will take a decision on final retirement," revealed Malik, reported CricketNext.

The right-handed batsman also advised the Pakistan selectors to not pick players on basis of two or three performances in Pakistan Super League or league cricket. The Sialkot cricketer also suggested that a player should be given at least two to three seasons and should only be considered for selection should the player be able to sustain the consistency.

"PSL is important for us as it is seen internationally and followed widely by the people and covered extensively by the media. But I would still emphasise don't select anyone or one or two matches. Criteria should be strong to pick a player for Pakistan. I would say if a player gives some good performances make him play at least two or three seasons and let him perform consistency in them before considering him for selection."

The all-rounder also said he never takes any criticism to heart, and further expressed that he has seen a lot of ups and downs in life, which he takes it in his stride.

"One becomes used to it. I don't take it to heart. As I am not an insecure person and I have achieved a lot in life. For me even now to play for Pakistan is the biggest honour and perform as well as a senior professional. As far as my being dropped after the World Cup is concerned as a professional cricketer I have seen lot of ups and downs in life and I took it in my stride."