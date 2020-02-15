Reports | Ishant Sharma to join India squad after passing fitness Test

In what comes as a huge boost for team India ahead of their two-Test series against New Zealand, seasoned pacer Ishant Sharma has reportedly cleared a fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Ishant, who hurt his ankle in a Ranji Trophy match against Vidarbha playing for Delhi last month, was included in the 16-man squad, but his participation was only subject to him clearing a fitness test. The 31-year-old is now expected to join with the rest of the squad, who are currently playing a warm-up match against New Zealand XI in Hamilton.