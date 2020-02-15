 user tracker image
    Reports | Ishant Sharma to join India squad after passing fitness Test

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:54 PM

    Ishant Sharma, whose participation in the Tests against the Kiwis was in doubt after sustaining an ankle injury, will reportedly join the squad after successfully passing a fitness test. Ishant did not travel with the team, but was named in the squad with his participation subject to a fitness test.

    In what comes as a huge boost for team India ahead of their two-Test series against New Zealand, seasoned pacer Ishant Sharma has reportedly cleared a fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Ishant, who hurt his ankle in a Ranji Trophy match against Vidarbha playing for Delhi last month, was included in the 16-man squad, but his participation was only subject to him clearing a fitness test. The 31-year-old is now expected to join with the rest of the squad, who are currently playing a warm-up match against New Zealand XI in Hamilton.

    "Yes, he has passed the fitness test and will join the Indian team for the Test series in New Zealand," a source in the know told IANS.

    The pacer, who has been in impeccable form in red-ball cricket over the course of the last 18 months, was initially expected to miss the New Zealand Tests after suffering a Grade 3 tear on his right ankle. The news of him regaining his fitness comes as a massive boost for Virat Kohli’s men, who also named rookie pacer Navdeep Saini in the Test squad as a precautionary back-up for Ishant.

    Incidentally, the pacer, too, tweeted about his fitness and reaffirmed the fact that he was fit and raring to go. 

