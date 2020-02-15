Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Gujarat to take on Goa in Valsad; J&K-Karnataka venue yet to be confirmed

As per the BCCI rules, it will be the team who had hosted the last encounter between both the teams that will have to travel and accordingly, the three encounters have been finalised. In accordance to that, Jammu should be the host this time considering Karnataka hosted the North Indian team in Hubli the last time they locked horns against each other. But the prevailing weather situation in Jammu, where Haryana beat J & K in the last round, is the major point of concern, as is the political situation in the valley.