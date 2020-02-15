Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group C - J&K to meet Karnataka in QF; Uttarakhand relegated

Jammu & Kashmir will meet Karnataka in the third quarter-final of the 2019-20 season, having topped Group C despite their narrow loss to Haryana in the final round of league matches. Elsewhere, Uttarakhand were relegated to the Plate Group for next season after their 67-run loss to Maharashtra.

Rohit Sharma ruins J&K’s invincible run

Yes, you read that right. Although this Rohit is the wicket-keeper batsman playing for Haryana, whose unbeaten 75 carried his side home to a two-wicket win, ending J&K’s unbeaten record in the process. When play began with Haryana at 103 for five, the visitors needed another 121 runs for victory. But J&K skipper Parvez Rasool cleaned up Ajit Chahal and his opposite number Harshal Patel early on to reduce Haryana to 119 for seven. But Jayant Yadav (13) and Rahul Tewatia (27 not out) stood firm and supported Rohit well to seal the deal. For his match-winning knock, which included six fours and a six, Rohit earned the Man of the Match award.

Odisha-Jharkhand dull affair ends in draw

Even before play began on day four at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, a draw seemed inevitable. The visitors’ last pair lasted all of six deliveries on the day, adding a sole run to their overnight score of 355 for nine, to hand Odisha a 80-run first-innings lead — and with it, three points. In their second bout, the hosts lost a wicket early, before Subhranshu Senpati and Biplab Samantray added 165 runs together. As soon as Senpati got to his century, which included 14 fours and a six, the captains shook hands for a draw. For his 156 in the first innings, Debasish Samantray won the Man of the Match award.

Poor batting display costs Uttarakhand survival

They had Maharashtra reeling at 18 for five on day one, before letting the hosts posting a respectable 207. They took the first-innings lead with six wickets in hand, only to finish with a 44-run advantage. They then had their hosts nine down for 257, i.e. they’d need 214 to win in the fourth innings — instead they ended up chasing 270. When play began on the final day, Uttarakhand only needed another 167 runs, with as many as eight wickets in hand, only to lose the match by as many as 67 runs. Life can give you only so many chances. Uttarakhand didn’t grab a single one that came their way. And for that, they will pay the ultimate price of being relegated to the Plate Group next season.

Jiwanjot Singh, Harpreet Singh thwarts Services QF dreams

Chhattisgarh posted a mammoth 589 for three — except that stalwart batting effort came on the third and fourth day of play. When put into bat by Services on day one, they succumbed before tea time. The visitors then put up 398, ensuring a first-innings lead that earned them three points in the end. However, here is where the knocks of Jiwanjot (236) and Harpreet Singh (191) became crucial. Had the hosts crumbled for a second time, Services would’ve been in with a shout for qualification because of J&K’s loss against Haryana. Instead, the draw leaves Services with 36 points, only three behind J&K’s tally of 39.

Assam-Tripura clash ends in stalemate

Resuming the day at 76 for five, with a lead of 290 runs, Tripura added 90 runs to their total with the loss of another two wickets before declaring. First-innings centurion, and Man of the Match, Manikumar Murasingh fell two short of a half-century the second time out, while Milind Kumar top-scored with a breezy 69. Chasing an improbable 381, Assam reached 180 for five before the captains shook hands for a draw.