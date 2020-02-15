PCB let Umar Akmal off the hook with a reprimand for crude behaviour

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has escaped a ban from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for allegedly making crude remarks to a trainer during a fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. Umar had later apologized, expressed his regrets, and requested the board for leniency.

Though just 29, Umar has been around the game a long time and is no stranger to controversies. The reported incident occurred late last month when all the players who hold central and domestic central contracts were asked to take fitness tests at the NCA. It is alleged that, during the body fat test, Umar got frustrated after failing the other tests and made some crude remarks to the trainer while undressing.

The trainer then reported the matter to Misbah-ul-Haq, the national team’s head coach and chief selector, who asked the board to hold an inquiry. The board appointed their senior official and former Test batsman Haroon Rasheed as head of the inquiry committee, with the expectation Umar being fined at the least, and a probable ban national one-day cup due after the PSL.

However, the PCB has clarified in their official statement that the proceedings established that the incident happened due to misunderstanding and that Umar will be let off with a reprimand.

"Umar Akmal has offered his regrets for his actions and the PCB has reprimanded him and also reminded him about his responsibilities as a senior cricketer. The matter is now closed and the PCB and Umar Akmal will offer no further comments," the PCB told PTI.