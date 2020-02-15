Leave it to MS Dhoni to decide when to retire, says Rajeev Shukla

Ever since Dhoni took a break from the sport after India's exit in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup in England, speculation over his retirement has been one of the major themes of discussion among fans and pundits alike. The wicketkeeper-batsman had retired from Test cricket in 2014, but according to Shukla, there is still a lot of white-ball cricket remaining in the World Cup-winning Indian skipper. The 38-year-old is set to be back in action when the IPL resumes on March 29, where he will lead the CSK squad once again.