Leave it to MS Dhoni to decide when to retire, says Rajeev Shukla

Former IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said on Friday that ex-India skipper MS Dhoni has a lot of cricketing career left in him, urging fans and pundits alike to leave him to decide when to hang up his boots. Shukla has also added his comments on the investigations against alleged bookie Sanjeev Chawla.
Ever since Dhoni took a break from the sport after India's exit in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup in England, speculation over his retirement has been one of the major themes of discussion among fans and pundits alike. The wicketkeeper-batsman had retired from Test cricket in 2014, but according to Shukla, there is still a lot of white-ball cricket remaining in the World Cup-winning Indian skipper. The 38-year-old is set to be back in action when the IPL resumes on March 29, where he will lead the CSK squad once again.
“Dhoni is a great player and there is a lot more cricket left in him. But, he has to decide when he should take retirement. The BCCI has a policy in place that a cricketer has to take a call on when to take retirement,” Shukla told PTI.
Meanwhile, a Delhi court had sentenced Chawla, a key accused in the match-fixing scandals that involved former South Africa captain Hanse Cronje, to 12-day police custody on Thursday.
“Over the extradition of alleged bookie Sanjeev Chawla from London recently, the police are investigating the case against him and law will take its own course,” Shukla added.
