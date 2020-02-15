IND vs NZ | Goal for me is to get back as soon as possible, reveals Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson, who is currently recovering from a calf injury, revealed that getting back on the field as soon as possible is the ultimate goal for him. The Kiwi pacer also admitted that he is not expecting to get picked in New Zealand's squad for the side's two-Test series against India.

Right-arm fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, who missed the limited-overs leg against India and the last two Tests against Australia owing to an injury, has revealed that the ultimate goal for him is to get back on the field as soon as possible. The 28-year-old, who is currently resting following a calf injury that ruined his debut against Australia late last year, said that he will be 'conservative' with his return, following a recurring string of injuries.

"Of course the goal is for me to get back as soon as possible, but there is so much cricket coming up this year. We've got a lot of white-ball stuff and I head away to the IPL as well, so it's important with a calf injury, where there's a high percentage chance of re-injury, that we be conservative. Sunday's my focus and then I'll be looking to play some first-class cricket," said Ferguson, reported CricketNext.

Ferguson, who is considered to be behind the established trio of Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner and even Matt Henry in the pecking order, said that it won't easy for him to slot right back into the Kiwi Test side and all but ruled himself out of the Tests against India.

"It's not an easy side to make, the New Zealand test side," Ferguson added. "Not that it's easy to make any of the sides, but they've been exceptional for so long, and especially the fast-bowling attack, that's been very settled for a long time," the 28-year-old said.

Ferguson further added that he is very adamant in playing the longer format despite being considered as more of a limited-over player, and added that his ultimate goal was to play red-ball cricket for his country. The tearaway quick described his injury in Perth as a frustrating experience but admitted that injuries are part and parcel of the game.

"Since I started playing professional cricket, it has been my goal to play test cricket, because personally I feel that's the biggest challenge. I am obviously super stoked to be playing one-dayers and T20s for New Zealand, I love every moment of it, but playing red-ball has been a big goal of mine.

"On the day it wasn't to be (in Perth), I only got through 11 overs, and it was really frustrating. But it's one of those things. When you bowl quick, injuries can sometimes happen."

The first Test between New Zealand and India will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on February 21.