ICC T20 Rankings | Smriti Mandhana rises to fourth, Jemimah Rodrigues drops to seventh position

Smriti Mandhana has jumped three places to fourth position while her compatriot Jemimah Rodrigues has dropped to seventh in the latest ICC women's T20 International rankings for batters released on Friday. Meanwhile, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has remained static at ninth on the same list.

The ICC has rewarded Mandhana’s significant role in India’s path to the final — including a valiant 66 in the final — of the T20 tri-series, with Australia and England, with an upgrade in the rankings. The 23-year-old left-hander holds the No.4 spot in the ODI rankings as well.

Among the other Indians featuring in the top 10 of batswomen or bowlers, PTI reported that leggie Poonam Yadav dropped six places, falling out of the top 10, to the 12th position. Anuja Patil lost out big, dropping 14 places to 33rd in the latest updates.

Beth Mooney, Australia opener, had also made two half-centuries during the tri-series — the other being Mandhana — and was rewarded with an upward movement, while compatriot Meg Lanning, who held onto a top-five spot despite dropping three positions. New Zealand’s Suzie Bates retained her top spot, while her teammate and skipper Sophie Devine rose four spots to No.2, as per ICC’s statement.

Among the bowlers, Ellyse Perry continued her golden run with the ball giving her push from into the top 10 to be placed No.7 in the list. England fast bowler Anya Shrubsole lost six places to fall out of the top 20, while Delissa Kimmince fell 11 places to 31st.

Among all-rounders, Devine claimed the top spot, while Nat Sciver jumped up one place to round out the top three. West Indian Hayley Matthews dropped to fourth, while South African skipper Dane van Niekerk completed the top five.