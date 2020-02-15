Explained | Kolpak Deal - A curse turned blessing for South Africa

After getting battered in the home Test series by England, South Africa got some much needed good news and, more importantly, hope in the limited overs series. That, however, will be dwarfed by the hope of reclaiming a few of the players they had lost due to the much talked about Kolpak deal.

A player becomes eligible for a Kolpak deal once he rules himself out of International cricket and there is one country that suffered the most because of it - South Africa. The Proteas have been majorly affected by the absence of players thanks to the deal as the Proteas stars have signed with English counties. Another advantage that the deal offers players, apart from the immediate monetary benefit, is the eligibility to play for England once they have completed four years in the country.

Citizens of the European Union (EU) Countries are allowed to work freely in Europe. With the Kolpak Deal, Non-European citizens are also allowed to work freely thanks to the European Union Association Agreements (EUAA). The EUAA agreement allows for free trade treaties between the European Union and the other countries that have the same right. Despite such complication, in cricketing terms, players from outside Europe, and in focus, players from South Africa and Zimbabwe are allowed to play in England with a Kolpak deal without being treated as foreign players.

South Africa, Zimbabwe and other Carribean countries are all signatories of the Cotonou Agreement, which allows them to be part of the English cricket. However, the deal, like the soul stone, demands a sacrifice - international cricket to understand its power (read as money). Not all players would be eligible to sign a Kolpak deal, they must either have a valid work permit or have made a specific number of appearances. For South African cricket, Kolpak in the past has been a disaster, a bane, that has ruled several players from appearing in South African colours. To add insult to it, Vernon Philander too signed a Kolpak deal, after an extremely successful career for the national team.

“I am 35 now, with a decent career behind me, but I would have considered playing longer if not for the chaos in our cricket administration,” said Philander, reported Rapport, after the pacer retired from International cricket.

Why do players move so easily?

For all the cricketers involved in the Kolpak deal, there are two driving forces - one is the urge to play cricket for England and the other to earn a convincing amount of money that the South African domestic setup is unable to provide - not necessarily in that order. Added with the uncertainty over a place in the national team, several players, who are around the wrong end of the 30s take up the Kolpak deal.

How does it help them?

Well, some players in the past, have been effectively ruled out by the selectors from a national team selection. Daryn Smit, who was in the queue of talented wicket keepers waiting to replace the 999-dismissal South African legend, Mark Boucher. However, given that he was not that favourite in the line to replace the veteran, the right-hander signed a Kolpak to play for Derbyshire in 2017. The others, purely for the chance to play for the English national team.

What about Duanne Olivier?

The fiery pacer, whose bouncers caught the grown-men of Pakistan cricket jumping on their toes shockingly announced that he took the Kolpak Deal. After 24 wickets in three games, the pacer was the ‘next-thing’ in South African cricket, and despite all of that fame in quick time, Olivier walked out of the door. While walking off, he shut the door to Cricket South Africa’s face, with the statement, "I accept that my Test career is over for South Africa but if I do well, hopefully in the future, I can play for England," said Olivier, reported Sport 24.

Seemingly after the board had invested on the pacer, he walked out, and saw a potential England debut in 2022, if he continued his prime-form. Apart from the opportunity, he also expressed that relocation made sense for him and his family on an economic term, implying that South Africa’s domestic cricket was in economic shambles. At 26, South Africa lost their next big thing, thanks to the knock of the door from England hiding in the colours of Yorkshire.

How many more did South Africa lose?

August 2016, during his stint with Worcestershire, the lanky South African pacer Kyle Abbott wanted a move to Hampshire that would put an end to his South African career. Then, he was not a regular in the team, with the presence of Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander in the limelight. Despite age being on his side, his patience was on thin ice, and decision, in a haste. He moved on to England, to Hampshire in particular, giving away his position in South African cricket.

"Knowing that I've got income for the next four years - it will take me to nearly 34 - that's quite reassuring. I look at things like the 2019 World Cup, would I be playing in there? Probably not,” said Abbott, reported ESPNCricinfo.

A major concern for the South African players has been money or the lack of it in the grassroots of South African cricket. At the same time, a brown-eyed at 26, scored a century against Australia. Following the knock, Rilee Rossouw’s stock in the longest-format increased, multifold, yet inside, he knew that it was hit and go for the left-hander. Despite scoring a century, the left-hander was no in the plans of the national team and was constantly threatened by injury, multiple times. All of this support from the board, despite Rossouw, getting four noughts in his first ten games as a Proteas.

"It is a disappointing day not just for South African cricket but also for international cricket as these players have given up their opportunity to be seen in action on the international circuit," CSA chief executive Haroon Lorgat said, reported ESPNCricinfo.

A year ago, it was Hardus Viljoen and Simon Harmer stepped away from International cricket to ink deals with Derbyshire and Essex. The prospect of playing in the English county was far more exciting and profitable than finding their place in the national team. At that time, while Viljoen was just finding his groove in the national team at the age of 26, which is not too late when you are all-rounder. However, England was not his first choice, the all-rounder, despite being a leading wicket-taker multiple times was ignored for other choices. A skiddy hit-the-deck kind of bowler, the one was the past version of Anrich Nortje for the South African team. Owing to limited-opportunities, the right-arm pacer found a home in Derbyshire

Harmer, on the other hand, the best off-spinner to not be playing International cricket is turning the ball haywire on the English pitches, which does not offer that much turn. He was hailed as one of the best in South African cricket, still is considered as one of the best in the country, with only Keshav Maharaj fighting closely for a place. 212 first-class division wickets, with age, still being on his side, Harmer could certainly be back into the fray for South Africa. To add insult to South Africa’s injury, the offie came out and hit back at the management for picking players above him for all the other reasons.

“Unfortunately, the way things panned out, I was always going to be competing against players who, for one reason or another, were going to get selected ahead of me. There was no point kicking up a fuss, you just have to come to terms with it and deal with it,” said Harmer, reported The Cricket Paper.

And, he then went on to admit that he’d love to play for England in the future, it was all because of the management not favouring the off-spinner. With quota ruling over ration in the South African setup, the offie has already been the nets bowler for the English team in the Ashes series. Further to top it all off, South African skipper Faf du Plessis admitted that Harmer’s amazing number in county cricket could not be converted to international appearances and numbers.

“It’s sad for South African cricket not to have the option of their best players. Simon Harmer has had an unbelievable season. And it would be great for South Africa to be in a position to where they could go, ‘He’s done well overseas. Let’s bring him on tour with us,” said Faf du Plessis on the back of a terrible Indian tour.

What now for them?

Well, till 2020, the players had no choice but to sign a Kolpak deal, which ruled them out of contention for the national team till the contract expires. However, the United Kingdom moving away from the European Union will shuffle all the Kolpak cards for South Africa. Earlier, only one player would be signed as a foreign player, which would consist of the Australians, Indians amongst the others. Meanwhile, the South African players will be treated as Kolpak players, where they have to sign a deal ruling them out of international cricket. However, as per the new rule that will kick in by the end of this year, two players would be allowed for each county to sign in the county year without a Kolpak deal. For the current set of South African players, who wish to make a comeback to the national team, the new rule will put him on the right platform to make their way into the South African team.

What is there for England?

For England, having players sign a Kolpak deal is great, but not a lot of players would want to walk down that path before making their way into the English setup. However, under the new system, reports suggest that they would be fast-tracked into the national team.

What is there for South Africa?

Plenty more than England, South Africa have the chance to reclaim access to the talents that they mismanaged in the past. However, that will not make them a world-class side overnight, but the presence of some the players from the Kolpak group will help them strengthen the team immensely. Simon Harmer, Hardus Viljoen, Stiaan van Zyl, Rilee Rossouw and Marchant de Lange are all some of the names that can make a comeback into the national side. While Lange will provide the team with a Morne Morkelesque bowling, Zyl and Rossouw’s stroke-making will be a pretty option for South Africa. To top it off, Harmer and Viljoen’s bowling ability will become a welcoming presence in the struggling Proteas outfit.

What more about the Kolpak?

Well the England and Wales Cricket Board too, have some restrictions in play, reducing the grants to counties that included Kolpak players. The board pays 1,100 GBP less to the county for each game a Kolpak player takes part instead of a qualified English player. However, with the Kolpak being a thing of the past, the number of players that are going to turn out for the English team might be less, with more returns to the South African unit.