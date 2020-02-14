VIDEO | Australia’s Jona ‘Ronaldo’ Watts comes up with outrageous kick to inflict improbable run-out
Today at 2:47 PM
Over the years, we’ve seen cricketers showcase their football skills and even inflict run-outs through it, albeit from a close range. However, in a one-of-a-kind run out, Australia’s Jona Watts went all Ronaldo as he came up with a pin-point kick from short-cover to inflict an outrageous run-out.
From Mitchell Johnson to Dwayne Bravo to Tom Curran, over the years, we, the cricket fans, have been treated to cricketers who are equally good with their feet as they are with their hands, with the lot of them inflicting some crazy run-outs all thanks to their footballing skills. However, not even the best of their efforts - not in a hundred years - might be enough for them to eclipse the outrageous run out of Australia’s Jona Watts in the Community T20 Cup in Australia.
The action unfolded in the third over of the chase when the batsman on strike tapped a good-length delivery of the bowler O’Mahoney towards the off-side and strode out for a quick single. There was all but a little pace on the ball and as it hovered around the short cover region, the bowler, post his follow-through, chased it in an attempt to potentially inflict a run-out. In the process, however, the bowler almost collided with the non-striker - who was running towards the strikers’ end - and the duo narrowly avoided a collision. And just when it looked like the chance for a run-out had gone begging, in-stepped Jona Watts, who weaved his magic to leave the batting team in shock.
With the ball rolling towards the cover region, Watts, out of nowhere (presumably from the edge of the circle at the cover), ran towards it in no time and kicked it with his right foot in an attempt to clatter the stumps. And to the batting team’s dismay, the connection he got was so clean - almost Ronaldo-esque - that it rolled towards the stumps with power and disturbed the timber, incredibly finding the batsman short of his crease. The umpire ruled the batsman out and the bowling team erupted, rushing towards the fielder Jona ‘Ronaldo’ Watt to mob him, realizing he’d just come up with the most outrageous piece of footballing skill that’s been witnessed on a cricket field.
Did someone just scream #Ronaldo? 🤯⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Ap2SWlPnHg— MyCricket (@MyCricketAus) February 13, 2020
