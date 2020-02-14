 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to RCB fans relaunching 'Ee Saala Cup Namde' campaign after logo change

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Twitter

    Twitter reacts to RCB fans relaunching 'Ee Saala Cup Namde' campaign after logo change

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:05 PM

    Fans of Royal Challengers Bangalore took to Twitter to belt out 'Ee Saala Cup Namde' after an overhaul in the design similar to Delhi Capitals, who reached playoffs in the first season after logo change. Meanwhile, a few other fans were disappointed that it was still Bangalore and not Bengaluru.

    Baro varsha nu namde!😃

    Winner Winner Chicken Dinner!😀😀

    Should have done this!

    LOL! Hahaha

    New Decade! New Logo! New RCB!

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down