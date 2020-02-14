Twitter reacts to RCB fans relaunching 'Ee Saala Cup Namde' campaign after logo change

Today at 12:05 PM
Fans of Royal Challengers Bangalore took to Twitter to belt out 'Ee Saala Cup Namde' after an overhaul in the design similar to Delhi Capitals, who reached playoffs in the first season after logo change. Meanwhile, a few other fans were disappointed that it was still Bangalore and not Bengaluru.
Baro varsha nu namde!😃
E Sala cup namde😇— ManjuVirat (@ManjuVirat17189) February 14, 2020
Winner Winner Chicken Dinner!😀😀
RCB... E SALA CUP NAMDE.— Deenu Rathod (@rathod_deenu) February 14, 2020
Should have done this!
No we need it as "Royal challengers Bangaluru" pls change it pls 😖— Preetham mona (@MonaPreetham) February 14, 2020
Sad to see that you continued with the name “Bangalore”. All fans, all Kannadigas and Keralite me, expected renaming to “Bengaluru” @imVkohli @IPL @BCCI— Ashif A R (@ashif_a_r) February 14, 2020
Guys its BENGALURU not Bangalore. U ppl have all the time to just change the name,,, don't play with the emotions of KANNADIGAS @A1Kannadaa @TrollHaiklu @nammateamrcb— Abhijith Hebbar (@Abhijith_Hebbar) February 14, 2020
So this is all the hype wad about? I was expecting so much more— Uzair Tole (@uzair_tole) February 14, 2020
Similar emotion— Supreeth Mohan Alias SuMo (@supreeth28) February 14, 2020
Correction please... It's not Bangalore, it's Bengaluru..— Manu S (@ManuHSShetty) February 14, 2020
Respect the land you live In. Success follows the one who follows the culture and respects everything. Respect the land to be respected by the city. Time to learn from BFC
LoveForBFC @bengalurufc pic.twitter.com/9ks2VlXshx
LOL! Hahaha
Ha ha 😃 pic.twitter.com/Off70BnaB4— manoj kumar tungala (@tmknaidutmk) February 14, 2020
New Decade! New Logo! New RCB!
Everything is almost same except the lion is wearing crown this time.. So e sala cup namde.. 😀😀— Vikram Joshi 🇮🇳 (@vikramajoshi) February 14, 2020
