Twitter reacts to commentator's controversial Hindi remark in Karnataka vs Baroda game

A BCCI commentator has found himself in hot water after his controversial remarks in the Karnataka vs Baroda game where he emphasized on the need for every Indian to 'know hindi’. The Twitterati did not take the comments well and lambasted the commentator for his on-air remarks.
Here is how Twitter reacted to his comments:
Did this lunatic commentator just say “Every Indian should know Hindi” ? What on earth do you think you’re @BCCI ? Stop imposing Hindi and disseminating wrong messages. Kindly atone. Every Indian need not know Hindi #StopHindiImposition #RanjiTrophy #KARvBRD pic.twitter.com/thS57yyWJx— Ramachandra.M/ ರಾಮಚಂದ್ರ.ಎಮ್ (@nanuramu) February 13, 2020
My mother tongue is kannada..don't impose Hindi on us— Munesh Bidar Lakha (@BidarLakha) February 13, 2020
Also the commentators kept pronouncing karnatak like the illiterates we meet everyday guru it's Karnataka not Karnatak @BCCIdomestic @BCCI @StarSportsIndia #KARvBRD— vijay kumar (@vijaykumarvict7) February 13, 2020
I am a native hindi speaker but i didn't support what commentators said. India is rich in language. Every indian should try to learn 1-2 other language of india but we should not force hindi on anyone.— Jagat Bandhu (@JagatkeBandhu) February 13, 2020
Every school is now telling kids that Hindi is national language when there is nothing called national language for India #stopHindiImposition— EnglishSpeakingதமிழன் (@English80540714) February 13, 2020
#stopHindiImposition @StarSportsIndia @hotstartweets pls stop hindi commentary for Karnataka vs baroda ranji, v dont understand the language properly, keep only english, i have paid to watch hotstar but i feel sad that they are giving commentary in hindi, pls stop— Prasad m v (@prasad_pltc) February 13, 2020
ಯಾರ್ ಗುರು ಇವ್ನು ಕಾಮೆಂಟೇಟರ್?— RCB Fan Army Official (@rcbfanarmy) February 13, 2020
ದೇವ್ರಾಣೆ ಹಿಂದಿ ನಮ್ ಮಾತೃಭಾಷೆ ಅಲ್ಲ!
@BCCI @SGanguly99 we want immediate action on him , He should apologize— kiran R V Gowda (@kiranRVgowda) February 13, 2020
Lol sisya how come you understood what he is saying in Hindi🤔— ⚡☭ Saraswat DRAUNI 🇳🇵(Uyghurs/Hui sympathiser) (@SWOTAMA) February 13, 2020
I am watching the match on hotstar, they are even saying it's our national language. Everyone should should proud to talk. No I am not proud to talk Hindi...namge kannadane saku.— Saturated (@Nothing2doooo) February 13, 2020
