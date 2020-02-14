 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to commentator's controversial Hindi remark in Karnataka vs Baroda game

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:00 AM

    A BCCI commentator has found himself in hot water after his controversial remarks in the Karnataka vs Baroda game where he emphasized on the need for every Indian to 'know hindi’. The Twitterati did not take the comments well and lambasted the commentator for his on-air remarks.

    Here is how Twitter reacted to his comments:

