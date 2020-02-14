Road Safety World Series | Sachin Tendulkar’s Indian legends to take on Brian Lara’s Windies side in opener

Today at 1:22 PM
Sachin Tendulkar’s Indian legends side will take on the West Indies legend side captained by Brian Lara in the opening fixture of the Road Safety World Series on March 7. A total of 11 matches will be played between five teams with Australia, Sri Lanka and South Africa amongst the other three.
A total of 11 matches will be played amongst five teams - Australia, Sri Lanka, South Africa, India and the West Indies. The iconic Wankhede stadium will be home to the contest between Sachin Tendulkar’s Indian legends and Brian Lara’s West Indies legends side on March 7. Two games will be played at the Wankhede and four at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The final, however, will be hosted at the Brabourne Stadium on March 22.
“The Unacademy Road Safety World Series, is a five-nation T20 cricket tournament which will showcase some of the biggest names in cricket from India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies and South Africa,” reported The Hindu on the tournament.
On the other hand, the Indian contingent will feature some of the yesteryear's names such as Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan. The West Indies side will feature Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul in the team, the Aussie side will feature Brett Lee and Brad Hodge while South Africa will have Jonty Rhodes. Muttiah Muralitharan, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Ajantha Mendis be part of the Sri Lankan outfit for the tournament while former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar would be the commissioner of the series.
THE FIXTURES (All Matches Start at 7:00pm IST)
March 7 : India Legends vs West Indies Legends @ Wankhede (Mumbai)
March 8: Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends @ Wankhede (Mumbai)
March 10: India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends @ DY Patil (Navi Mumbai)
March 11 : West Indies Legends vs South Africa Legends @ @ DY Patil (Navi Mumbai)
March 13: South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends @ DY Patil (Navi Mumbai)
March 14: India Legends vs South Africa Legends @ MCA Stadium (Pune)
March 16: Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends @ MCA Stadium (Pune)
March 17: West Indies Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends @ MCA Stadium (Pune)
March 19: Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends @ DY Patil (Navi Mumbai)
March 20: India Legends vs Australia Legends @ MCA Stadium (Pune)
March 22: FINAL at Brabourne Stadium (CCI, Mumbai)
