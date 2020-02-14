Road Safety World Series | Sachin Tendulkar’s Indian legends to take on Brian Lara’s Windies side in opener

On the other hand, the Indian contingent will feature some of the yesteryear's names such as Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan. The West Indies side will feature Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul in the team, the Aussie side will feature Brett Lee and Brad Hodge while South Africa will have Jonty Rhodes. Muttiah Muralitharan, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Ajantha Mendis be part of the Sri Lankan outfit for the tournament while former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar would be the commissioner of the series.