Reports | South Africa drops out of Pakistan T20I series due to workload issues

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has withdrawn from the T20I series which was to be held in Pakistan citing players' workload as the boards are yet to agree upon a date in future. The board was all set to send a delegation to the subcontinent nation to assess the security situation during the PSL next month only to step down now.

The planned T20 series was supposed to follow South Africa’s India tour where will play three ODIs, the last of which is on March 18, and the PCB had intended to make them stay in Dubai - with the PSL ending on March 22 - and then fly them directly to Pakistan for the three T20Is in Rawalpindi as per the reports from ESPNCricinfo.

The Proteas are currently hosting England for a T20 series, the final leg of the tour which included four Tests and three ODIs. The series will be followed by an Aussie visit to the African nation for 3 ODIs and same number T20s and then they will be flying to India.

The move by the CSA also takes into account the very important season of the IPL which will be integral to the preparation for the T20 World Cup in October this year.