Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group C - J&K five wickets away from ending season unbeaten

Jammu & Kashmir and Odisha ended day three of the final round of league matches in strong positions against Haryana and Jharkhand respectively. Elsewhere, Uttarakhand still needs 167 runs to post a victory over Maharashtra while Chattisgarh crawls their way back against Services on Day 3.

Jiwanjot-Harpreet’s mammoth partnership keeps Chattisgarh in play

Resuming the play on 17/0, Chattisgarh’s openers AG Tiwary and Jiwanjot Singh got the hosts to a brilliant start, trailing by 202 runs on Day 3. However, Chattisgarh were dealt with an injury when Tiwary was forced retired in the encounter. On the other hand, Jiwanjot continued to showcase brilliance with his willow that helped the home side to build on their partnership. However, the wicket of Abhimanyu Chauhan pegged the hosts back at 131/1. Following that, the partnership between Jiwanjot and Harpreet Singh Bhatia helped the hosts reach a score of 325 at the end of the day, with Jiwanjot scoring a 152, while his partner Harpreet scored 101 as the play intensifies going into Day 4 of the round.

Uttarakhand still need 167 to win against Maharashtra

Maharashtra resuming play on Day 3 at 140/2, with Swapnil Fulpagar and Ankit Bawne building on their overnight total. However, the partnership came to an end early in the day, at 162 when Swapnil edged behind. Following that, they lost the plot in the middle overs, losing three quick wickets adding only 40 runs on board. However, a late partnership between Bachav and More ensured that the home side got to a total of 313 runs. In reply, Uttarakhand began on the wrong side losing an early wicket. Since then, however, they put on a decent partnership for the second wicket before Dadhe struck for the hosts. Uttarakhand ended the day needing 167 runs for a victory on Day 4.

Odisha edging towards a first-innings lead

The visitors began the day on a dull note, losing their third wicket after adding 20 runs on board to the overnight total. Since then, however, they put up a fight, with a partnership between Kumar Suraj and veteran Saurabh Tiwary. The duo put on a 79-run partnership to give the hosts a scare before they came sharply back in the game. Two quick wickets dented Jharkhand’s chances. Youngster Virat Singh continued his form with a knock of 81, whilst the rest of the batting-order crumbled around him as they reached 355/9 at the end of day’s play.

Jammu & Kashmir five wickets away from the perfect record

After starting the day with a 49-run lead, the Jammu & Kashmir openers put on a show in the early hours of the encounter on Day 3. However, when Jayant Yadav was introduced into the attack, things quickly started looking downwards for the home side, losing seven wickets to the off-spinner. Eventually, they were bowled out for 174 at home, with the away side needing 225 runs for a victory. Despite a brisk start from the openers, Haryana found themselves on the wrong side of the spectrum, losing five wickets posting just 103 runs chasing a target of 225. With the ball seemingly favouring the spinners, Rasool and co would wrap things up in Jammu on Day 4 before their encounter against Karnataka in the quarter-finals.