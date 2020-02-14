 user tracker image
    IPL 2020 | Royal Challengers Bangalore unveil new logo for upcoming season

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:12 AM

    Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on Friday, unveiled their brand new logo for the forthcoming seasons of the tournament. The franchise had earlier teased the announcement by removing their display picture from all existing social media accounts.

    Owing to the start of a brand new decade, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on Friday, unveiled the brand new logo of the franchise through their Twitter account, after having teased the announcement since Wednesday. There was speculation surrounding the franchise potentially getting renamed to “Royal Challengers Bengaluru”, but, on Friday, the team quashed all rumors by unveiling the new logo on their official Twitter account.

    The move was teased by the team’s star duo of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, both of who tweeted and tagged the official RCB handle, curiously questioning the franchise on what happened to their social media accounts on the back of their blackout from Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, having removed their display picture on all platforms.

    “Posts disappear and the captain isn't informed.  @rcbtweets, let me know if you need any help,” skipper Virat Kohli tweeted on Thursday.

    Meanwhile, de Villiers tweeted, “Folks at @rcbtweets, what's happened to our social media accounts?  Hope it's just a strategy break.”

