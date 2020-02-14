IPL 2020 | Looking forward to pick Anil Kumble’s brain and learn during IPL, states Ravi Bishnoi

Star U19 leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi is looking forward to hone his skills under the guidance of legendary leggie Anil Kumble during his time at KXIP. Bishnoi who emerged as the highest wicket taker of the tournament revealed that all he wanted was to contribute for his side and not go for records.

It was a dream of a tournament for leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi down in South Africa as he went through batting lineups as if it was a piece of cake for him. Bishnoi was the most deadliest weapon of the India U19 side as he scalped 17 wickets in the recently concluded U19 World Cup.

Bishnoi is eager to join Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) for the 13th season of the IPL and learn as much as he can from legendary leggie Anil Kumble. The young leggie is looking forward to sharpening his skills under the guidance of Kumble, India’s most successful leg spinner.

"I am very excited that I will get to spend quality time with none other than Anil Kumble Sir during the IPL and my only lookout is to pick his brain and learn as much as I can. I will look to stay around him and work on the finer areas of my bowling under his guidance," he told TOI.

Bishnoi topped the wicket takers list of the tournament and also earned a place in the ICC team of the 2020 U-19 World Cup as his side ended up runners up, losing to Bangladesh in the finals. The young spinner shared that every time he took the field it was to spin his side to win and not to pile up records in his name.

"I wasn't there for records. My aim was to win my team games and ultimately come back with the trophy. It was always on my mind that every time I take the field, I should contribute in a manner that we come out triumphant at the end of the game," he signed off.