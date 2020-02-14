Happy with what I have achieved till date, reveals Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor, the Man of the Series in the recently concluded ODIs against India, has stated that he's happy with what he has achieved to date in his career. The 35-year-old is about to write his name in the history books for becoming the first ever player to play 100 ODIs, T20s and Tests.

Taylor happens to be one of only three cricketers to breach the 100-games mark in the shortest format. The other two - Shoaib Malik and Rohit Sharma - have played 35 and 32 Tests respectively, putting into perspective the longevity of Taylor's career. Taylor, who has played 99 Test matches till date, is all set to achieve this feat in the game against India on February 21.

"I think I have been happy with what I have achieved to date. Test cricket and cricket in general as a batter, you go through a lot of ups and downs and that's definitely what I have been through, and as a team as well. But Wellington holds a special place in my heart and I am sure having a lot of family and friends there will be something that I will be proud of and look back on at the end of my career with fond memories," revealed Taylor, reported Cricbuzz.

Taylor, who made his Test debut back in 2007, also revealed that he thought he would not cut it at the highest level in this format following his first tryst with it. Taylor scored 15 and 4 on debut in Johannesburg and followed that up with similarly listless performances in Centurion - with scores of 17 and 8 - chasing at wide deliveries outside the off-stump on three out of four occasions. The two-Test series left him with a feeling of the chance of never donning the whites for New Zealand again.

"I think after my first Test series against South Africa, I didn't know if I would play Test cricket again. Probably lucky with the timing of things, Twenty20 cricket came along in 2005 and I made my debut in 2006. So it's probably a timing issue to be able to get there but it's nice hopefully to be the first player to do it and hopefully with time, there's going to be a lot more players around the world." said Taylor.

The Kiwis will play the first of the their two Tests against India at the Basin Reserve in Wellington from February 21.