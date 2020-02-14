Fight between India and Bangladesh youngsters was horrible, expresses Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev termed the unappetizing incident involving India and Bangladesh players in the recent ICC U-19 World Cup as horrible and stated that cricket is no longer a "gentleman's game". The World Cup-winning India captain urged BCCI to take strong action against erring cricketers to set an example.

Former Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev said that the incident that took place between the U-19 players of India and Bangladesh after the final was horrible and expressed his displeasure over the same. Two Indians -- Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi -- and three Bangladeshi players -- Md Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan -- were found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct after a few players from both the sides nearly came to blows after Bangladesh beat India by three wickets to clinch their maiden U-19 World Cup title. Dev further added that cricket used to be a gentleman’s game, but not anymore.

"Who's saying cricket is a gentleman's game? It's not the gentleman's game, it was!" "What happened between those young people I think was horrible. The cricket boards should take hard steps today so that tomorrow these types of mistakes do not happen," said Kapil referring to the ugly post-match scenes in the U-19 World Cup final held last Sunday at Potchefstroom in South Africa, reported CricketNext.

Dev, who was clearly annoyed by the incident, further said that players have no right to go back to the ground and fight once the game is lost. He further blamed the captain and the team manager for being irresponsible and not being able to stop the unfortunate incident that unraveled.

"You lost the match, you have no right to go back to the ground and fight with anybody. Come back. You should give more blame to the captain, manager and the people who were sitting outside. Sometimes, if you are an 18-year-old boy, he doesn't understand. But if you're a manager, that's your responsibility to take care of the situation."